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Girl,15, abducted, gang raped on way to school in Rajasthan’s Alwar

A case was registered against three men following a complaint filed by the girl’s brother n Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:38 pm IST
By Hansraj, Alwar
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A Class 9 student of a government school was allegedly abducted and gang raped in a village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said.

A case was registered against three men — two of them named — following a complaint filed by the girl’s brother.

A case was registered against three men — two of them named — following a complaint filed by the girl’s brother. All three are currently absconding.

According to the FIR, the 15-year-old girl was walking to school when an SUV pulled up and two men forcibly dragged her inside on Thursday around 8 am.

“They allegedly tied her hands, blindfolded her, and picked up a third person along the way. She was taken to an unknown location. She found herself inside a room when the blindfold was removed. All three men took turns sexually assaulting her,” a police officer said, adding that the men allegedly filmed the assault and threatened to kill her brother if she told anyone.

The men allegedly blindfolded her and drove her back to the location from where they had abducted her around 1 pm. “On spotting an angry crowd, the men abandoned their vehicle and fled after dropping the girl,” the officer said.

 
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Girl,15, abducted, gang raped on way to school in Rajasthan’s Alwar
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Girl,15, abducted, gang raped on way to school in Rajasthan’s Alwar
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