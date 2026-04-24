Girl,15, abducted, gang raped on way to school in Rajasthan’s Alwar

A Class 9 student of a government school was allegedly abducted and gang raped in a village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said.

A case was registered against three men — two of them named — following a complaint filed by the girl’s brother.

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A case was registered against three men — two of them named — following a complaint filed by the girl’s brother. All three are currently absconding.

According to the FIR, the 15-year-old girl was walking to school when an SUV pulled up and two men forcibly dragged her inside on Thursday around 8 am.

“They allegedly tied her hands, blindfolded her, and picked up a third person along the way. She was taken to an unknown location. She found herself inside a room when the blindfold was removed. All three men took turns sexually assaulting her,” a police officer said, adding that the men allegedly filmed the assault and threatened to kill her brother if she told anyone.

The men allegedly blindfolded her and drove her back to the location from where they had abducted her around 1 pm. “On spotting an angry crowd, the men abandoned their vehicle and fled after dropping the girl,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said locals spotted her and alerted her brother, who brought her home. The siblings had lost their father some time back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said locals spotted her and alerted her brother, who brought her home. The siblings had lost their father some time back. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manisha Meena said that the girl’s statement was recorded before a court on Friday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manisha Meena said that the girl’s statement was recorded before a court on Friday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Locals allegedly set the vehicle ablaze while protesting. “The burnt vehicle, set on fire by villagers, was taken into police custody and brought to the station as evidence,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locals allegedly set the vehicle ablaze while protesting. “The burnt vehicle, set on fire by villagers, was taken into police custody and brought to the station as evidence,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and an investigation is underway. “The accused will be arrested soon,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and an investigation is underway. “The accused will be arrested soon,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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