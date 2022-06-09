Girl’s body found in Kota forest area; Social media friend suspected
JAIPUR: The body of a 17-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh, who had been missing for two days, was found in the forests of Jawahar Sagar Dam in Kota late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.
The class XII student, a resident of Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh, was preparing for the pre-medical entrance test, NEET, from a coaching institute in Kota. Living in a hostel for the last one-and-a-half months, she left the hostel room for coaching on Monday morning and did not return in the evening after which a missing report was lodged, said police.
The complaint was lodged in the Jawahar Nagar police station, said station house officer Ram Singh.
The body was fully clothed and prima facie she was killed in an attack with some stone on the head, he said adding that the actual reason of death will be clear only after the postmortem report came out.
In a CCTV video clip, it was found that the minor girl left with a youngster on a two-wheeler. The initial probe revealed that the girl befriended a Gujarat-based youngster through social media. The youngster reached Kota on Saturday and the two reportedly moved towards Kota Dam on Monday.
Police teams have been sent to Gujarat to nab the accused youngster. The motive behind the murder will be ascertained only after the accused gets arrested and interrogated.
A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 363 (Kidnapping) and POCSO Act was lodged, police said.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics