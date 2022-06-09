Girl’s body found in Kota forest area; Social media friend suspected

JAIPUR: The body of a 17-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh, who had been missing for two days, was found in the forests of Jawahar Sagar Dam in Kota late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The class XII student, a resident of Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh, was preparing for the pre-medical entrance test, NEET, from a coaching institute in Kota. Living in a hostel for the last one-and-a-half months, she left the hostel room for coaching on Monday morning and did not return in the evening after which a missing report was lodged, said police.

The complaint was lodged in the Jawahar Nagar police station, said station house officer Ram Singh.

The body was fully clothed and prima facie she was killed in an attack with some stone on the head, he said adding that the actual reason of death will be clear only after the postmortem report came out.

In a CCTV video clip, it was found that the minor girl left with a youngster on a two-wheeler. The initial probe revealed that the girl befriended a Gujarat-based youngster through social media. The youngster reached Kota on Saturday and the two reportedly moved towards Kota Dam on Monday.

Police teams have been sent to Gujarat to nab the accused youngster. The motive behind the murder will be ascertained only after the accused gets arrested and interrogated.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 363 (Kidnapping) and POCSO Act was lodged, police said.

