Got threat letter, crossed-out poster after gunshot outside house, says BJP MP

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan police on Wednesday set up a special team to probe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Ranjita Koli’s complaint that someone fired a shot outside her Bharatpur house and left behind a threat letter on Tuesday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tuesday evening’s incident comes just five months after the lawmaker complained her vehicle was forced to stop by six unidentified goons and the rear windshield of her car smashed in May this year. She also said the unidentified attackers hit her vehicle with iron rods, presumably to intimidate the member of Parliament and her team.

After Tuesday’s incident, Koli told the police that an unspecified number of persons left a threat letter and crossed out her poster on her house. Two bullets were also glued to her poster, she said. The details of the letter have not been released yet.

Koli said she had gone out for a public hearing and returned home at about 9.30pm. “When we’re about to sleep, I heard a gunshot. I went downstairs and saw bullets pasted on my posters,” said Koli, who was taken to hospital after the incident as she felt uneasy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that he has spoken to the Bharatpur MP and directed the state police chief and principal secretary of the home department to probe the incident and take strict action.

Gehlot added that a team of special operation group (SOG) from Jaipur will go to Bharatpur.

Director-General of Police ML Lather said a SOG team led by superintendent of police Manish Tripathi will investigate the matter. A case has been registered by police station Bayana under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.