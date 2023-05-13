Two burnt to death in truck-trailer head-on collision in Rajasthan’s Barmer

The drivers of a truck and a trailer were burnt to death in Rajasthan’s Barmer district following a head-on collision, which took place at Sindhari Mega highway, police said.

Police said the collision between the truck and the oil tanker was so severe that it immediately caught fire, and the drivers had no time to get away from their vehicles.

One more person was injured in the incident and was taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment, station house officer, Sindhari police station, Surendra Kumar said.

Police have identified the deceased as Om Singh, a resident of Chohtan village and Rakesh Meena, a resident of Bilwara village. The injured was identified as Devi Singh.

Primafacie investigation suggests that an extra diesel tank which was illegally installed in both vehicles led to the fire incident, said police.

According to the police, to save money as fuel prices in Rajasthan are much higher compared to nearby states like Gujarat and Punjab, drivers attach extra fuel tanks to their vehicles and this has led to several such incidents in the past as well.

Police said while the trailer carrying refined oil was going to Panipat from Gujarat, the truck was going to Gudamalani town from Balotra, and the incident took place on the Sindhari Mega highway near Paylakallan village.

The incident led to a huge traffic jam on both sides of the road and was cleared after two hours, said police.