Ludhiana: Farmer dies, 2 injured after truck rams into tractor

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 12, 2023 11:52 PM IST

A farmer died while two others, including his brother and a labourer suffered injuries after an over-speeding truck rammed into a tractor-trolley at Machhiwara road in Samrala on Thursday evening. After the incident, the truck turned turtle on the road. However, driver of the truck managed to escape.

The passerbys rescued the injured persons and moved them to the hospital. The Samrala Police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the truck (Getty images)

The deceased has been identified as Karam Singh, 45, of Duggal village of Patiala. He along with his brother Satguru Singh and labourer Chhotu, was going to Patiala on tractor-trolley. Satguru Singh was driving the tractor.

As soon they reached Machhiwara road, the truck hit tractor-trolley before turning turtle on the road. The impact of the collision was so strong that Karam Singh died at the spot, while his brother and the labourer suffered severe injuries. The passerbys rescued the injured persons and moved them to the hospital.

The Samrala Police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the truck.

