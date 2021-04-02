Heatwave conditions likely in parts of Rajasthan for next 48 hours: Met dept

Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience heat wave conditions over the next 48 hours with a rise in maximum temperatures, the meteorological department here said on Friday.

The met office has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday in some districts of the state including Kota, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Jalore.

Director of meteorological centre, Radheshyam Sharma said at present, the maximum temperature in most places is below 40 degrees Celsius but the mercury will rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the next two-three days.

He said a new western disturbance will be active on April 5 and 6 in the districts of Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar and Churu.

Due to this, duststorms with a wind speed of up at 30-40 km per hour are likely to occur in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, Sharma said.

However, there is a possibility of drizzle or light rain in both the district on April 6 accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 40 to 50 km per hour, he said.