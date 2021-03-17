IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Hospital staffer rapes woman on oxygen support at Jaipur hospital
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
jaipur news

Hospital staffer rapes woman on oxygen support at Jaipur hospital

After the husband lodged the complaint, a police team was rushed to the hospital to scan the duty chart and analyse the CCTV footage to identify the accused. The accused was later arrested from his residence
READ FULL STORY
By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:51 PM IST

A staffer allegedly raped a patient on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Jaipur on Monday night, a police officer said and added the matter came to light the next morning when she wrote about the sexual assault on a piece of paper after her husband came to see her.

The husband gave her a pen and paper when he noticed the teary-eyed woman, in her 30s, was gesturing to tell him something as she remained on oxygen support. The 26-year-old accused was arrested after the husband registered a First Information Report (FIR).

According to his police complaint, the husband was asked to go home after the woman was shifted to the ICU around 8pm on Monday. He was assured he will be called in case his presence was required.

Also Read | Woman, 30, allegedly gang-raped in front of husband in Rajasthan’s Baran

Deputy police commissioner Pradeep Mohan Sharma said after the husband lodged the complaint, a police team was rushed to the hospital to scan the duty chart and analyse the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

He added the accused, who had been working at the hospital for a year, was later arrested from his residence.

The hospital authorities refused to comment on the alleged assault. It was not immediately clear why the woman needed oxygen support and the nature of her medical history. There were no other staffers in the ICU at the time of the alleged assault and the rest of the patients were also on ventilator support and mostly in an unconscious or semi-conscious state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
jaipur news

Hospital staffer rapes woman on oxygen support at Jaipur hospital

By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:51 PM IST
After the husband lodged the complaint, a police team was rushed to the hospital to scan the duty chart and analyse the CCTV footage to identify the accused. The accused was later arrested from his residence
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan wants 50% quota cap to be removed, some other states also agree

By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:53 PM IST
On March 3, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the state governments on whether they were in favour of extending caste-based reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Need to reconsider reservation's 50% limit: Rajasthan

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Last week, the Supreme Court sought states’ opinion whether they were in favour of extending caste-based reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling set by it in a nine-judge bench ruling in 1992, famously known as the Indra Sawhney case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI )
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI )
jaipur news

BJP corners Gehlot govt on phone tapping; demands resignation, CBI probe

By Sachin Saini, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:21 PM IST
  • Months after the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Gehlot government admitted that the phones were intercepted to maintain public order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (File photo)
Image for representation. (File photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan govt to terminate police service officer for demanding sexual favours

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Rajasthan police service (RPS) officer Kailash Bohra on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim alleged that the investigating officer first demanded a bribe, later started harassing her and demanding sexual favours.(Image for representation.)
The victim alleged that the investigating officer first demanded a bribe, later started harassing her and demanding sexual favours.(Image for representation.)
jaipur news

Rajasthan ACP demands sexual favours, gets caught by anti-corruption bureau

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • The accused officer, Kailash Bohra (53), is posted in a special investigation unit, women and children, Jaipur city (East).
READ FULL STORY
Close
5 women area among the nine accused arrested for assaulting and stripping a woman and her mother in Tonk of Rajasthan.(HT FILE.)
5 women area among the nine accused arrested for assaulting and stripping a woman and her mother in Tonk of Rajasthan.(HT FILE.)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: 9 including 5 women held for assaulting & stripping girl, mother

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • The old social practice of Nata which encourages adultery was found to be in the root of the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan CM: 1st dose of vaccination stopped at health centers due to shortage

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • Rajasthan has also accused the Centre of providing incorrect figures on vaccine doses given to the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Rajasthan ACB officer alleged that the accused narcotics officials used to earn huge profits during the entire cycle of opium production and inspection.(HT File / Photo used for representational purpose)
A Rajasthan ACB officer alleged that the accused narcotics officials used to earn huge profits during the entire cycle of opium production and inspection.(HT File / Photo used for representational purpose)
jaipur news

Illegal opium farming on Jaipur outskirts, 13 cases found in a year: Police

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • Police said the drug smugglers have started targeting areas of various cities where opium can be cultivated and they pay farmers a high price for farming opium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A healthcare worker draws a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine into a syringe. (Bloomberg)
File photo: A healthcare worker draws a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine into a syringe. (Bloomberg)
jaipur news

Tug-of-war between Rajasthan govt, Centre over Covid-19 vaccine supply

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:34 PM IST
  • The state is left with just two days of Covid-19 vaccine stock, a claim rejected by the Union health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasundhara Chauhan has studied criminology during her Post Graduation degree and is an NCC 'C' certificate holder.(HT photo)
Vasundhara Chauhan has studied criminology during her Post Graduation degree and is an NCC 'C' certificate holder.(HT photo)
jaipur news

‘Dream came true...’: Girl after being appointed sub-inspector by Gehlot govt

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • The girl showed courage against goons and stopped them from freeing their accomplice, a hardcore criminal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers complaint that this was the third incident of leopard attack in the area in recent times.(Twitter/@NandanNilekani (Vijay Prabhu))
Villagers complaint that this was the third incident of leopard attack in the area in recent times.(Twitter/@NandanNilekani (Vijay Prabhu))
jaipur news

5-yr-old Rajasthan girl killed by leopard while sleeping at home

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Udairpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • The police, however, managed to calm the agitating villagers and shifted the girl’s body to mortuary for post-mortem
READ FULL STORY
Close
The brides arrived from Pakistan with some of their family members.
The brides arrived from Pakistan with some of their family members.
jaipur news

2 Pakistani brides cross Wagah border to reunite with their Indian husbands

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Nepal Singh told HT that he was very happy to meet his wife but at the same time was also upset since his younger brother’s wife could not get a visa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasundhara Chauhan has studied criminology during her Post Graduation degree and is an NCC 'C' certificate holder.
Vasundhara Chauhan has studied criminology during her Post Graduation degree and is an NCC 'C' certificate holder.
jaipur news

On Women's Day, Gehlot honours young girl; offers post of police sub-inspector

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:51 AM IST
  • Twenty-five-year-old Vasundhara Chauhan averted goons' attempt to free their accomplice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of State for Medicine and Health Dr Subhash Garg said the general public was becoming fear-free as ministers, legislators and public representatives were getting vaccinated.(Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)
Minister of State for Medicine and Health Dr Subhash Garg said the general public was becoming fear-free as ministers, legislators and public representatives were getting vaccinated.(Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)
jaipur news

38 Rajasthan MLAs take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati said the country and the state are on the verge of being liberated from Covid-19 but the number of infections has started increasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP