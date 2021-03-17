Hospital staffer rapes woman on oxygen support at Jaipur hospital
A staffer allegedly raped a patient on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Jaipur on Monday night, a police officer said and added the matter came to light the next morning when she wrote about the sexual assault on a piece of paper after her husband came to see her.
The husband gave her a pen and paper when he noticed the teary-eyed woman, in her 30s, was gesturing to tell him something as she remained on oxygen support. The 26-year-old accused was arrested after the husband registered a First Information Report (FIR).
According to his police complaint, the husband was asked to go home after the woman was shifted to the ICU around 8pm on Monday. He was assured he will be called in case his presence was required.
Deputy police commissioner Pradeep Mohan Sharma said after the husband lodged the complaint, a police team was rushed to the hospital to scan the duty chart and analyse the CCTV footage to identify the accused.
He added the accused, who had been working at the hospital for a year, was later arrested from his residence.
The hospital authorities refused to comment on the alleged assault. It was not immediately clear why the woman needed oxygen support and the nature of her medical history. There were no other staffers in the ICU at the time of the alleged assault and the rest of the patients were also on ventilator support and mostly in an unconscious or semi-conscious state.
