Illicit liquor, drugs worth 9 lakh seized from poll-bound seats in Rajasthan
jaipur news

Illicit liquor, drugs worth 9 lakh seized from poll-bound seats in Rajasthan

The voting in Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad Assembly constituencies will be held on October 30 while the counting will take place on November 2.
Illicit liquor, drugs worth 9 lakh seized from poll-bound seats in Rajasthan. (Representative image)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 08:58 PM IST
PTI |

Illegal liquor and drugs worth around 9 lakh were recovered from poll-bound Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, an official said on Monday.

In a statement, state Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said teams of the departments concerned have till October 10 seized illegal liquor and drugs worth 8.98 lakh in the two constituencies.

The seized liquor is worth 6.20 lakh.

The voting in the constituencies will be held on October 30 while the counting will take place on November 2.

A total of 5,11,455 people are eligible to vote in both assembly constituencies. 

vallabhnagar
