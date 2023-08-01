Internet suspended in 4 tehsils of Bharatpur over communal violence in Haryana

Internet services were temporarily suspended in four tehsils as Pahari, Kaman, Sikri and Nagar on Tuesday in Mewat region of Bharatpur in wake of communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh district, officials said.

The Bharatpur police administration also announced an alert in Mewat region of the district. (Representative file image)

Samwar Mal Verma, divisional commissioner of Bharatpur range issued the orders for the same.

All four tehsils of Bharatpur district are located on the Haryana border where a communal clash broke out between two groups in Nuh of Haryana during a religious procession on Monday.

After communal violence in Haryana, the Bharatpur police administration announced an alert in Mewat region of the district.

Verma said internet services will be suspended from 6am on August 1 to 6am on August 2 in four tehsils.

The order of internet suspension will be considered for extension depending on the situation.

The internet services are suspended on recommendation of district collector and district superintendent of police.

Clashes had broken out in the district on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked. The violence began spreading to other parts of Haryana too by Monday evening, with violence also reported from Sohna in Gurugram district.

A mob of close to 45 people fired at a mosque in Gurugram’s Sector 57 late on Monday night, subsequently setting it ablaze, police said.