Nuh violence aftermath: Haryana CM Khattar convenes high-level meeting

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has convened a high-level meeting to discuss the law-and-order situation prevailing in the communally sensitive Nuh district where violence broke out on Monday. Clashes had broken out in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked. (HT File)

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who on Tuesday ordered probe into the Nuh violence, will also be present in the meeting to be held in Chandigarh.

Reacting to the Nuh violence which has so far claimed lives of two Home Guard jawans and an unidentified person, the home minister said what happened in Nuh was a well-planned conspiracy. He said the state government officials have been ordered to investigate the entire matter and that whosoever is guilty will not be spared.

“The violence did not take place suddenly. It was masterminded by someone with the target to disturb peace of the country and the state. The anti-social elements had collected stone, bullets were fired...it did not happen suddenly…therefore, an inquiry has been set up in this matter and whoever is found guilty will not be spared,” Vij said in a statement.

Haryana has sought 20 companies of paramilitary forces from the Centre which held a flag march in Nuh where an uneasy calm prevailed a day after the violence in which scores of police personnel were injured.

At least three cops received bullet injuries and are on ventilators.

Vij appealed the political parties not to play politics over Nuh episode, saying the top most priority of the government is to restore peace. He said the political parties should exercise restraint and help in restoring peace.

Vij said the situation in Nuh is under control and curfew has been imposed in Nuh along with suspension of internet services. Adequate force has been deployed to deal with any situation.

Clashes had broken out in the district on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked. The violence began spreading to other parts of Haryana too by Monday evening, with violence also reported from Sohna in Gurugram district.

A mob of close to 45 people fired at a mosque in Gurugram’s Sector 57 late on Monday night, subsequently setting it ablaze, police said.

