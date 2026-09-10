Jaipur, A chartered accountant was allegedly forced into his luxury car by two unidentified men, who drove away in the vehicle before abandoning it following a crash into a roadside ditch here on Thursday, police said.

Jaipur CA escapes abduction attempt as car crashes into ditch

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As the car veered off the road, the man managed to get out of the vehicle and fled, while the two accused also escaped the spot, the official said.

Ashok Nagar SHO Hemant Janagal said the man was returning from his morning walk when the two accused entered his car and drove it themselves.

A relative of the victim said the accused kept driving and asked him about the car's functions to operate the vehicle. The car was allegedly being driven rashly when it hit a motorcycle on Delhi Road in the Amer area.

Another police official said the man, a chartered accountant by profession, managed to open the door of the moving car and struggled to get out. The accused panicked during the struggle, following which the car veered off the road and fell into a roadside ditch near the Peeli Ki Talai cut on Delhi Road, the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The man managed to get out of the vehicle and fled, while the two accused also escaped from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man managed to get out of the vehicle and fled, while the two accused also escaped from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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On receiving information, Amber police reached the spot and recovered the car from the ditch with the help of a crane.

Police said a toy pistol and a knife were recovered from the vehicle. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to identify the accused.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Ashok Nagar police station. Police are recording his statement and investigating the circumstances of the incident, including the motive behind the alleged abduction and where the accused intended to take him.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.