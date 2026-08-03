Jaipur, The Jaipur Development Authority has temporarily paused its proposed action against alleged illegal commercial establishments on the Jaipur-Ajmer Road after its Appellate Tribunal granted interim relief, staying the execution of notices until a final decision is reached.

Jaipur Development Authority temporarily halts action against 'illegal' commercial establishments

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The tribunal set September 8 as the next hearing date in the matter, according to the order.

The stay order follows JDA issuing notices on July 24 to a resort and other commercial establishments allegedly operating on agricultural land in violation of approved land-use norms.

According to the JDA, the land was being used for commercial purposes without requisite permissions.

Following the notices, the aggrieved establishments approached the JDA Appellate Tribunal, seeking relief.

During the proceedings on July 30, Presiding Officer Mahavir Prasad Gupta passed an interim order restraining the authority from taking further action until the case is decided on its merits.

Subsequently, the party submitted a copy of the tribunal's order to enforcement officials, requesting that no coercive steps be taken in the interim.

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{{^usCountry}} The JDA swung into action after the Supreme Court took a critical view against illegal constructions flourishing in state capitals and Union Territories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The JDA swung into action after the Supreme Court took a critical view against illegal constructions flourishing in state capitals and Union Territories. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this year, the Supreme Court issued a series of directions to curb illegal constructions and misuse of land.

On March 25, 2026, it directed municipal bodies and development authorities in state capitals and Union Territories to conduct comprehensive surveys to identify commercial activities being run on agricultural or residential land.

As per the court order, it also asked authorities to submit detailed reports and ensure appropriate action, observing that such violations run contrary to legal provisions, environmental safeguards and public interest.

JDA authorities, however, noted that the interim relief granted by an appellate body is a standard judicial practice and does not constitute a final adjudication.

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They said the legality of the construction and land use will be determined only after the tribunal completes its hearing and delivers a final order.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.