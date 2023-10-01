Jaipur: Six arrested in Muslim youth’s death; family demands capital punishment

Rajasthan’s Jaipur police on Saturday night arrested six out of the 15 people who were earlier detained for allegedly beating a Muslim youth to death on Friday night. (Representative Photo)

Jaipur commissioner of police Biju George Joseph said that they have released nine people after a primary investigation. But six were arrested for their involvement in the murder of the young man on Friday late night, added Joseph.

20-year-old Iqbal Maziz of Ramganj was allegedly beaten by a group of people in Jaipur’s Gangapol area on Friday night following a minor road accident. He was admitted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital but was declared dead the same night.

The incident led to communal tensions in the area. On Friday night, a large mob reached the hospital demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. On Saturday morning, a large mob again gathered in a busy market area near the Ramganj-Manak Chowk road, they also vandalised many shops in the area.

According to officials familiar with the matter, heavy police deployment was seen in the area on Saturday. Police on Sunday said that the protestors caused a roadblock in the area and efforts are being made to bring the situation under control.

“Sufficient amount of personnel have been deployed in the area (to maintain law and order). The police are also monitoring the situation with drones. Necessary action will be taken against the accused,” Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said.

According to police, the incident took place when Maziz was returning from Jaisinghpura Khor on a two-wheeler, which collided with another near the Gangapol area, leading to a scuffle after which a group of people gathered at the spot, police added.

Manak Chowk Circle Officer Hemant Jakhar on Saturday said that a man identified as Mohan Lal tried to pacify the situation, but Maziz allegedly got into a scuffle with him, following which the group attacked Maziz with rods and sticks.

Meanehile, Maziz’s family members demanded capital punishment for all the accused.

Speaking to the media persons, the victim’s father said, “My son was brutally murdered. I demand the capital punishment for all the accused. Police should arrest the actual perpetrators instead of the ones who have been protesting this morning.”

