Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 16, 2024 38.2 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 40.11 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 38.73 °C Sky is clear June 19, 2024 36.79 °C Sky is clear June 20, 2024 36.81 °C Sky is clear June 21, 2024 37.79 °C Sky is clear June 22, 2024 39.67 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.48 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.94 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 36.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 15, 2024, is 39.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.62 °C and 41.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.96 °C and 41.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.With temperatures ranging between 30.62 °C and 41.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 64.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024

