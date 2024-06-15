Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 15, 2024, is 39.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.62 °C and 41.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.96 °C and 41.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.62 °C and 41.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.96 °C and 41.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.62 °C and 41.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|38.2 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|40.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|38.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 19, 2024
|36.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 20, 2024
|36.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 21, 2024
|37.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 22, 2024
|39.67 °C
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.48 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|36.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy