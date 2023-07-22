Rain turns Jodhpur roads into waterways. Man washed away with bike | Watch

Jodhpur, Rajasthan, experienced a deluge of heavy rain late on Friday night, resulting in severe flooding and chaos in the city. The inner city streets transformed into rivers as torrential downpours persisted for two consecutive hours, starting from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

The heavy rainfall caught the city off guard.(Twitter screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The heavy rainfall caught the city off guard, causing traffic jams and significant disruptions throughout the affected areas. The inner city, in particular, bore the brunt of the floods, with narrow streets resembling flowing rivers and numerous vehicles meeting the same fate.

Roads from Jalori Met to Sardarpura in the inner city were submerged, causing knee-deep water troubles for pedestrians. Even the Jodhpur railway station was not spared, with the platform and tracks immersed in water, leading to disruptions in train services. The grain, cumin, and fruit-vegetable market also faced severe water-logging due to the sudden and heavy rains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one particular incident, two people on a bike were swept away along with the bike. Fortunately, they were rescued.

In another viral video, a person can be seen flowing by the force of the torrential water accumulated by heavy rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Latest weather updates of Rajasthan:

The India Meteorological Department's latest weather forecast indicates light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall expected over West Rajasthan on July 25 and over East Rajasthan on July 23, 24, and 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely in West Rajasthan, and the same is expected for East Rajasthan on both today and July 25.

Several dams full in Rajasthan

114 dams in Rajasthan are now completely filled or overflowing due to the substantial rainfall received this season, Live Hindustan reported. The cumulative water storage in these dams and anicuts, both small and big, stands at 7,512.03 million cubic meters (MCM), which is approximately 59.71 per cent of their total capacity, as of July 18. The state has witnessed a remarkable 288.55 mm of rainfall until July 18, surpassing the average of 167 mm by 72 per cent during this period. Notably, Mount Abu has experienced the highest recorded rainfall of 1,418 mm this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON