Jodhpur tense as admin suspends Internet services across city over communal clashes

The Jodhpur administration on Tuesday extended suspension of internet services that was earlier imposed in 10 police station areas to the entire city to check the spread of rumours in the wake of communal clashes. Curfew continued to remain in place in the 10 locations.

Hours ago, minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav said more than 50 people were arrested so far in connection with the communal violence that erupted in the Jalori Gate area of the city.

The clashes broke out over raising a religious flag ahead of Eid late on Monday in the Jalori Gate area and spread to some neighbouring localities on Tuesday.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who was from Jodhpur, appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. "While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said.

In an interview to a news channel, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to divert attention from the economic issues plaguing the country through the Jodhpur violence.

The Jodhpur deputy commissioner of police had earlier issued orders imposing a curfew till May 4 midnight.

