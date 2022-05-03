Jodhpur clashes: Minister says over 50 arrested, no time for blame game
- Condemning the violence that took place on Eid coinciding with celebrations of Parshuram Jayati and Akha Teej, minister Rajendra Yadav said patience was needed and it was no time for blame game.
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav said on Tuesday more than 50 arrests had been made in connection with communal clashes that broke out in Jodhpur earlier in the day. Condemning the violence that took place on Eid that coincided with celebrations of Parshuram Jayati and Akha Teej, the minister said patience was needed and it was no time for blame game.
Amid Opposition allegations of administration not doing enough, Yadav said action would be taken if any negligence came to light.
“More than 50 people have been arrested. If some negligence by the administration is found, strict action will be taken,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Also read | ‘Stay indoors’: Jodhpur Police appeals as curfew imposed amid tensions on Eid
“The kind of incident that took place on Parshuram Jayanti, Akha Teej and Eid is shameful. We inspected the spots wherever the incident occurred, wherever the motorcycles were set ablaze. Patience is needed, no time for blame game,” he further said.
Communal tensions broke out in the Jalori Gate area of Jodhpur, also the hometown of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, hours before Eid celebrations began for the day.
Also read | Quell the rise of communal tension
The authorities imposed curfew in parts of the city and suspended mobile internet services to bring the situation under control and check the spread of rumours.
The Jodhpur deputy commissioner of police said the curfew would remain in place till May 4 midnight.
-
In a slight spike, state reports 182 cases; 100 in Mumbai
Mumbai In an early warning sign for Maharashtra, 182 cases and one death were reported in the state on Tuesday. Since April, the highest number of cases in a 24-hour window were registered on April 23, when 194 tested positive. On Monday, the state had seen just about 92 cases, largely due to low testing over the weekend. While 24,158 tests were conducted on Tuesday, the number was 14,060 the previous day.
-
AMU prof served show cause for Pak visit sans prior varsity approval
Agra ::: A professor from the department of Arabic at Aligarh Muslim university has been served show cause notice by the university administration for allegedly visiting Pakistan without prior approval of the university authorities. The professor has replied to the notice and action on the part of the AMU vice chancellor is awaited. AMU spokesperson, Prof Shafey Kidwai refused to comment on the issue.
-
Eid celebrated with festive fervour in UP
Lucknow/Agra/Meerut: Special Eid prayers were offered at around 32,000 places across the state on Tuesday, with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere. Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended Eid greetings to the people. In a statement, Yogi Adityanath said that the Eid-ul-Fitr was a festival of joy and harmony. This year the festive occasion of Eid coincides with the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya.
-
Crushing season over, 50 lakh tonne sugarcane still lying in farms: Kisan Morcha
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Kisan Morcha has decided to protest in front of the sugar comissionerate from May 5, as 50 lakh tonne sugarcane is lying in firms without cutting, though the crushing season is over.
-
Akal Takht holds US Sikh publisher ‘tankhaiya’ for distortion in Gurbani
The Akal Takht on Tuesday declared a US-based Sikh publisher, Thaminder Singh Anand, a “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for making distortions in the Gurbani (hymns) and asked the community to boycott him till he appears before the Takht to apologise for his offence. According to the SGPC, Anand is associated with US-based organisation Sikh Book Club that runs a website on Sikh literature. The SGPC is the apex gurdwara management body.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics