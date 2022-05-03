‘Stay indoors’: Jodhpur Police appeals as curfew imposed amid tensions on Eid

Curfew has been imposed in 10 police stations of Jodhpur city on Tuesday after communal tension broke out in the Rajasthan city. Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar and Sardarpura are among the police station limits where the curfew has been imposed until May 4 midnight, news agency PTI reported, citing the police control room.

In a video, police can be seen announcing the curfew on loudspeakers and appealing to residents to stay indoors and not to step out without proper permission.

“To take strict action against rioters and maintain law and situation, the administration has imposed curfew in the city,” a police official announced.

Meanwhile, chief minister Ashok Gehlot directed the minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav, minister in-charge for Jodhpur Subhash Garg, additional chief secretary home Abhay Kumar and additional DG (law and order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria to travel to Jodhpur by helicopter to monitor the situation.

Gehlot chaired a high-level review meeting in this connection and gave necessary directions.

Communal tension broke out in Jodhpur leading to stone pelting past midnight, hours before Eid celebrations. Five policemen were injured in the incident.

The situation was brought under control with heavy deployment of police, but the tension re-escalated after the Namaz of Eid on Tuesday morning when some people pelted stones near the Jalori Gate, PTI added.

