Karauli tension: Sec 144 imposed in 17 districts of Rajasthan ahead of festivals

JAIPUR: After the recent arson and violence incident that occurred in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, 17 district administrations in the state, including Jaipur, have imposed section 144 CrPC ahead of festivals, officials said. The restrictions by multiple districts have been imposed for approximately a month from April 8, officials said.

The decision was taken a day after the home department issued guidelines for organising events and festivals. According to the guidelines, organisers will have to submit an affidavit and request letter for procession, rallies and use of DJ system, including the details of content to be played through the DJ system. Police in their checklists will also verify if they have examined the DJ’s contents or not.

The guideline also directs strict compliance with sound pollution rules. In the application form, the organisers have to provide the registration number of the organisation, contact numbers and route of the procession.

Director general of police (DGP) ML Lather said section 144 has been issued by district administration as per the situation in the respective area. The orders are issued just to regulate the celebrations of the festivals. The orders are not issued to dampen the spirit of the festivals but it should not disturb the peace and harmony, and law and order of the state.

The Jaipur Police Commissioner imposing 144 has directed ban on rallies without permission, with exemption to marriage and death procession; ban on people making movement with explosives, arm and ammunitions; ban on raising inappropriate slogans and gestures, and objectionable songs in public places; and there will be complete ban on use of DJ. The order came in to effect on April 8, and will be effective till May 9.

The development comes in wake of the recent arson and violence incident that occurred in Karauli city where some miscreants pelted stones at a rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu New Year on April 2. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days.

