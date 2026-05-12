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Kota C-section deaths: Strict treatment protocols in OTs, ICUs ordered

Kota C-section deaths: Strict treatment protocols in OTs, ICUs ordered

Published on: May 12, 2026 12:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Kota, In the wake of the death of four women due to infection after C-section delivery, Rajasthan principal secretary Gayatri Rathore has ordered strict adherence to treatment protocols in emergency operation theatres, ICUs and other critical units in hospitals.

Kota C-section deaths: Strict treatment protocols in OTs, ICUs ordered

Rathore on Monday night visited the ICU of the Super Speciality Block at New Medical College Hospital here and spoke to the relatives of three postpartum women, Pinki, Dhanni Bai, and Aarti, about their health.

She also spoke to Ragini Meena, who is admitted to the ICU, and said the condition has improved considerably.

Four women, two each at NMCH and JK Lone Hospital, died after developing complications following a caesarean delivery.

Pinki Mahawar, 30, wife of Chandra Prakash, a daily wage labourer, died on Monday of a similar infection after a C-section delivery.

Priya Mahawar, 22, died after developing a kidney infection post-C-section in JK Lone Hospital on the intervening night of May 9 and May 10.

Before her, two other women, Payal and Jyoti Nayak, aged 26 and 19, died on May 5 and May 7, in the New Medical College Hospital.

Rathore said an investigation is underway into every aspect of the case. Action has already been taken against doctors and nursing personnel found prima facie guilty, the statement said.

According to the statement, Rathore said regular sterilisation must be ensured in these emergency units to prevent any possibility of infection. Equipment and machines used during treatment should also be sterilised as per protocol.

Hospital in-charges and unit heads should regularly monitor whether all treatment protocols are being followed properly, it said.

Rathore said hospital superintendents may also use RMRS funds for immediate requirements in ICUs and operation theatres.

The meeting was attended by District Collector Piyush Samaria, City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, Food Safety and Drug Control Commissioner Dr T Shubhamangala, Director of Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma, Principal of Kota Medical College Dr Nilesh Jain, Dr Dhananjay Agrawal, and doctors from Jaipur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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