A 19-year-old NEET student in Kota sustained grievous injuries after she fell from the sixth floor of her hostel building on Saturday night. Kota: NEET student severely injured after falling from her hostel building

“The incident happened at around 9 pm on Saturday. Prima facie, it was not a suicide attempt but only an accident. The student is being treated at a local hospital. Her parents arrived on Saturday morning,” said the station house officer of Borkhera police station, Devesh Bharadwaj.

She sustained multiple injuries including three major fractures at her shoulder, spinal cord, and back. “She is undergoing treatment. But the condition is critical. No case was lodged so far. However, we are probing how she slipped the stairs,” the SHO said.

According to the officials, the student, Parchi Chaudhary, is a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelshahar and had been preparing in Kota for the last two years. “She had been staying at a 12-storey hostel building in Kota’s Coral Park area. She was in regular touch with her family and spoke to her father at 6 pm on Friday hours before the incident,” said BHaradwaj.

The SHO said, “At around 9 pm, Parchi was going downstairs when she suddenly slipped off the stairs on the sixth floor and fell down at the first floor through a gap between two staircases.”