Luxury train ‘Palace on Wheels’ begins commercial operations after two years

Rajasthan’s luxury train ‘Palace on Wheels’ began its commercial operations from Wednesday after two-years of Covid pandemic-induced break.

Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC), chairman Dharmendra Rathore flagged off the train for its commercial operation from Safdardjung railway station in the national Capital on Wednesday.

Rathore said the Palace on Wheels was running continuously since 1982, but due to the pandemic in 2020 its operation was stopped, and the biggest challenge was to run it again.

He said there are 10 such luxury trains in the entire world, the remaining 9 trains are still non-operational.

“It is a matter of pride for us to revive Palace on Wheels,” he added.

“The journey of the royal train, gives a glimpse of the glorious history of Rajasthan, which delights the domestic and foreign tourists. The tourist finds himself in a majestic atmosphere. Tourists are thrilled to see the hospitality, delicious cuisine and the service spirit and hospitality of the officers and employees of the Tourism Corporation,” said Rathore.

“Apart from Delhi and Agra, the seven-day journey of the royal train to the cities of Rajasthan, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer and Bharatpur attracts domestic and foreign tourists,” he said.

The RTDC is also planning to make train fare more affordable to attract domestic tourists.

“Right now, the tour of Palace on Wheels is for seven consecutive days, it is not possible for an Indian tourist to take seven days. The tourists from Europe and America plan their schedule accordingly but such is not possible for Indian tourists – looking to which we are planning to bring small package from two to four days which will not only reduce the fare but attract Indian tourist,” he said.

There are two resto-bar lounges on the train and spa facility.

Complimentary Wi-fi services are also available.

The two dining cars are Called Maharaja and Maharani, and the attached kitchen saloon serves freshly cooked cuisine.

