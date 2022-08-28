Royal luxury train, Palace on Wheels to operate on O&M model from 2022-23
The royal luxury train, Palace of Wheels, which came to a halt due to Covid-19 in March 2020, is likely to return on track from October, this year
The royal luxury train, Palace of Wheels is all set to run on the operation and maintenance (O&M) model under the ‘Bharat Gaurav Train Policy’ of the Indian Railways from the year 2022-23 while the ownership of the train will remain with the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation ( RTDC), officials said.
The train, which came to a halt due to Covid-19 in March 2020, is likely to return on track from October, this year.
The train has been running since 1982 and has never been in losses. The decision to operate the train on the operation and maintenance model has been approved by the cabinet.
A senior official familiar with the development said the famous Palace on Wheels will start its operations soon. “Now the train will be operated on an operation and maintenance model under the ‘Bharat Gaurav Train Policy’ of Indian Railways from the year 2022-23,” he said.
He further added that RTDC will get a fixed revenue every year and the tourists will get more facilities with private participation.
“The railway has given possession of the train to the RTDC and the refurbishing work has been started,” the official said.
He added that in the coming weeks a new agreement will be inked with the Indian railways, and the tender for the operation and maintenance of the train will be released as the proceedings of the cabinet meeting is received.
RTDC has handed over around ₹5 crore, part payment of the dues with the Indian Railways, and rest will be released soon. RTDC has to clear an outstanding of ₹28 crore of Palace on Wheel, which includes principal and interest amount. The railway has already reduced ₹10 crore as one of the trains was withdrawn, said the official.
The train was non-operational for more than two years due to Covid-19. The Railways and RTDC used to get revenue in the ratio of 56:44 in the operation of this train. But the distribution pattern is changed and the haulage charges will have to be paid by RTDC as per the Bharat Gaurav Train Policy.
On an average, the train has at least 60-70% booking. In 2019-20, the train generated a revenue of ₹14.65 crore. It was ₹16.17 crore in 2018-19, ₹14.05 crore in 2017-18) and ₹13.96 crore in 2016-17.
The official said on an average the train generated a profit of ₹3 to ₹5 crore annually, which we expect to increase to ₹7– ₹8 crore annually after giving the O&M to a private firm after tendering.
-
Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, parts of city likely to get light rain
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning as parts of the city were expected to get light rain while the maximum temperature was expected to be 34 degrees Celsius. The month is set to end with a large rain deficit with Delhi recording only 40.0mm of rainfall so far in August compared to a regular monthly average of 247.7mm. Northwest India has mostly received deficit rainfall.
-
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics