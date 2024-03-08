Man killed by two friends for refusing oral sex in Rajasthan's Baran

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by two friends for refusing to perform oral sex with them in Rajasthan's Baran district, news agency PTI reported, citing the police. His body was found in a dry pond nine days after the murder, the police said. One of the suspects has been apprehended, while the other is currently hospitalised under police supervision after consuming a poisonous substance out of fear of being arrested. (Representational Image)

Baran Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Choudhary said the victim, identified as Om Prakash Bairwa, was found dead in the Baran city police station area on February 26.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What happened?

Raj Kumar Choudhary said that through technical investigation and inquiries, the police located the suspects, Murlidhar Prajapati (32) and Surendra Yadav, both residents of Baran city. Prajapati was apprehended.

Choudhary mentioned that during the initial interrogation, Prajapati confessed to the murder. He explained that Prajapati, Yadav and Bairwa had consumed alcohol together on the day of the incident and visited Prajapati's sister in a nearby village.

On their return journey, Prajapati and Yadav assaulted Bairwa and murdered him because he declined to engage in oral sex with them, the official further said.

PTI also quoted Ramvilas, the SHO of Baran city police station, as saying that Prajapati operated a roadside dhaba, while the other individual worked as a daily wage labourer.

One of the suspects has been apprehended, while the other is currently hospitalised under police supervision as he consumed a poisonous substance out of fear of being arrested.