Minor girl allegedly raped by uncle in Rajasthan, accused detained: Police

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his minor cousin in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur city, police said. Police have detained the accused, and he will be arrested once the family lodges a complaint. (Representative file photo)

The 3-year-old girl is undergoing treatment in the Bharatpur district hospital.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident occurred around 8pm on Monday at a village in Deeg district, where the man, who was drunk, and the minor girl’s uncle, took her to a room and allegedly raped her.

After hearing screams, her 13-year-old cousin sister informed parents about the incident who then caught him and handed him to police.

Also Read: Clerk arrested over students’ rape on school premises in Karnataka

The cousin sister said the minor girl is her cousin who was living with them since her parents’ deaths.

The man is unmarried and an alcoholic. He was under heavy influence of alcohol when he committed the act.

Police have detained the accused, and he will be arrested once the family lodges a complaint.

“She is undergoing treatment in hospital while her condition is good,” Rahul Prakash, Bharatpur IGP said.