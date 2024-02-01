Clerk arrested over students’ rape on school premises in Karnataka

A 46-year-old government high school clerk was arrested on Tuesday for his involvement in the rape of students in the school premises, said Gurumitkal police of Yadagiri district. The headmaster had been allegedly raping a few 10th Class students over the past three months (IANS)

His arrest comes over two weeks after the school’s headmaster Hanume Gowda (55) was nabbed for raping the minor students. Police learnt about the clerk Francis’ involvement during questioning with Gowda.

Gowda had allegedly raped a few 10th Class students over the past three months and Francis, had facilitated the headmaster’s inappropriate actions, said police.

“Hanume Gowda threatened students for making them fail in the SSLC examinations and sexually assaulted at least 10 female students aged between 15 and 16 years. He had been assaulting them for the past three months,” said Bhim Rao, the sub-inspector (SI) of Gurumitkal police station.

Distressed by the inappropriate conduct, the students complained to their parents who in turn filed complaints with the deputy director of public instruction (DDPI).

“A few parents complained to me about the incidents on January 8. I immediately asked Gurumitkal block education officer (BEO) Basavaraja Shetty to visit the school and submit a detailed report,” said H Manjunath, the DDPI of Yadgiri.

Subsequently, the BEO along with his team visited the school to gather information from the survivors.

“The report submitted by BEO confirmed the sexual assault on students. I instructed the parents to file a police complaint, which they did. Based on the report, I suspended the accused headmaster on January 12 and initiated disciplinary action against him,” added Manjunath.

The parents then filed a police complaint against Gowda who was, subsequently, arrested on January 11.

“We booked him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was produced in Gurumitkal court that sent him to 14-day judicial custody,” added the SI.

During questioning, Gowda revealed the clerk’s involvement in the crime.

“After we learnt about Francis’ involvement in the crime, we arrested him and charged him under the Pocso Act. He was produced in the court that sent him to judicial custody,” stated the police officer.

Meanwhile, the DDPI suspended Francis as well.

“We did not know the role of the school clerk at that time, but a police investigation confirmed the involvement of the clerk. So on Wednesday, I suspended Francis as well. We have initiated a departmental enquiry against both of them,” he stated.

The police have reported the incident to the district’s Juvenile Justice Board.

“We provided counselling to the survivors and also reported the incident to the district juvenile justice board,” the sub-inspector said.