Ludhiana: Two friends rape 19-year-old woman, FIR lodged

Police have booked a Meharban resident and his friend for allegedly raping a 19-year-old acquaintance. The accused has been identified as Varinder Singh alias Raja. According to the victim, the accused is known to her family and his wife was a frequent visitor to their house. (iStock)

When the accused continued to sexual assault the victim, she narrated the whole incident to her parents and later filed a complaint.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The accused has been identified as Varinder Singh alias Raja. According to the victim, the accused is known to her family and his wife was a frequent visitor to their house.

The victim stated that on November 21, 2023, wife of the accused was present at their home when she received a call from her husband, who was asking for the keys of the house. The woman asked her to handover the keys to her husband, who was waiting outside their house.

The victim added that when she reached there, the accused forcibly took her inside the house and raped her. The accused threatened her to keep quiet.

The victim added that in January, the accused took her to a house of one of his friends in Golden Colony where they both raped her.

ASI Husan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that according to the complainant, she was scared and did not tell anything to her parents. After the accused started forcing her to meet him again, she narrated the whole incident to her parents.

The ASI added that a case under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused and his aide, who is yet to be identified. A hunt is on for their arrest.