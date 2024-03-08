 Three dead after speeding car hits tree, catches fire in Rajasthan's Sikar - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Jaipur / Three dead after speeding car hits tree, catches fire in Rajasthan's Sikar

Three dead after speeding car hits tree, catches fire in Rajasthan's Sikar

ANI |
Mar 08, 2024 07:48 AM IST

The three deceased were identified as Kanhaiyalal, Sonu and Mohit while the one injured was identified as Devkumar.

In a tragic incident, three people died after a speeding car hit a tree and caught fire in Rajasthan's Sikar district, according to police.

One other sustained critical burn injuries in the accident that took place in the Laxmangarh area. (Representative file photo)
One other sustained critical burn injuries in the accident that took place in the Laxmangarh area. (Representative file photo)

One other sustained critical burn injuries in the accident that took place in the Laxmangarh area. They were returning from Sihot Bari village after attending the wedding ceremony.

Soon after the mishap, locals immediately informed the police of the necessary steps. The injured were rushed to Kalyan Hospital. However, doctors declared three of them dead and one other is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, Nechha police station also reached the spot and all three seriously burnt people were brought to Kalyan Hospital in Sikar.

Police said that a post-mortem of the dead bodies will be conducted after the arrival of the family members.

The three deceased were identified as Kanhaiyalal, Sonu and Mohit while the one injured was identified as Devkumar, said the police.

On Wednesday, a fatal road accident claimed the lives of five individuals at Nallagatla village on the national highway in Allagadda mandal of Nandyala district, Andhra Pradesh.

The victims were identified as family members of Telangana Minister Ravinder Reddy, who were returning from Tirupati to Hyderabad. Tragically, their car collided with a lorry from Karnataka, leading to the immediate demise of all five occupants.

The deceased, including Minister Ravindra's wife Lakshmi, daughter-in-law Kavya, and sons Uday and Kiran, were on their way back to Hyderabad after a visit to Tirupati when the tragic accident occurred.

Despite the grim circumstances, efforts were made to manage the situation efficiently without causing disruptions to the traffic flow on the highway.

