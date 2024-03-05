15 trainee cops detained in Rajasthan for using unfair means during exam: Police

At least 15 trainee police sub-inspectors (SIs), including the topper, were detained for allegedly clearing the SI recruitment entrance test in 2021 by using unfair means, police said. The probe agency suspects that dummy candidates were also arranged for a few candidates. (Representative file photo)

The trainees used to procure leaked question papers while some also used dummy candidates to write the exam on their behalf.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “Paper leaks incidents are being controlled in the new Rajasthan of new India. SIT formed to prevent paper leak gets major success.”

Also Read: Two minors detained for attacking school van

“Big success of SIT in Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2021 paper leak case, 15 people in custody. 15 suspects (trainees) including the exam topper, who are undergoing training at RPA Jaipur and RPTC Kishangarh, are being interrogated by the SIT in SOG,” said the CM.

A team of the Rajasthan police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the Rajasthan Police Academy and detained suspects undergoing training there.

One sub-inspector was detained from the Police Training School in Ajmer’s Kishangarh while two others from their villages, the official said.

VK Singh, the ADG of the state police’s ATS and SOG said the Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Recruitment exam in 2021.

“After receiving information that a criminal gang leaked the question paper and got a few candidates recruited, it was verified, and an FIR (first information report) registered. Fifteen suspected trainees have been brought to the SOG headquarters for questioning,” the police officer said.

The probe agency also suspects that besides obtaining the question paper before the exam, dummy candidates were arranged for a few candidates.