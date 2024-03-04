Two minors detained for attacking school van

Pune: The Lonikand police have detained two minors for attacking a school van and its driver by using koyta near a school in Wagholi at around 9:30 am on Monday. According to the police, the school van driver was on his way to drop students at their home when the two accused attacked the four-wheeler and also vandalised windowpanes of cars near a gate of the school. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the school van driver was on his way to drop students at their home when the two accused attacked the four-wheeler and also vandalised windowpanes of cars near a gate of the school. The minors thrashed the driver and attacked him with koyta besides threatening to kill him if he was seen again in the area.

As per the police probe, the school van owner and the accused had an old rivalry. The van driver was present with the van owner at the court on February 6 regarding a case. To teach the school van driver a lesson, the accused attack him and the vehicle. One student was also injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital.

After the attack, the school administration handed over students using the van to their respective parents who arrived at the school hearing the incident.