 UP Board: English, physics exams on March 4; officials on alert - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / UP Board: English, physics exams on March 4; officials on alert

UP Board: English, physics exams on March 4; officials on alert

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 04, 2024 06:00 AM IST

UP Board officials prepared for cheating-free high school and intermediate exams at 8,272 centres with over 28.27 lakh students in the first shift and 15.87 lakh in the second shift. Strict actions planned for any negligence.

UP Board officials are on alert to ensure cheating-free exams of the high school and intermediate to be held in two shifts on Monday.

(Sourced pic for representation)
(Sourced pic for representation)

The examinations will be held at 8,272 centres in the state. In the first shift, over 28.27 lakh students will appear for the English subject examination while in the second shift over 15.87 lakh students will appear for the intermediate physics examination. Moreover, around one lakh students will appear in both the shifts for other subjects.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

UP Board officials have prepared a blueprint for safe and cheating-free examination at all centres in the state. Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said officials across the state have been issued necessary instructions in online meetings. It has been made clear that strict action will be taken in case of any negligence found at centres. The centre manager will be the first to face action. The centre managers and static magistrates may use mobiles only in case of an emergency situation.

Meanwhile, Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla issued instructions to remove the centre manager and a room invigilator at Pandit Ramkailash Tripathi Intermediate College here after their activities were found to be suspicious during monitoring at the command room. Board secretary said all observers , mobile units and zonal magistrates will be in the field and will carry out checking at examination centres. A quick response team has also been formed to keep eye on social media and take immediate action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On