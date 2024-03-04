UP Board: English, physics exams on March 4; officials on alert

UP Board officials are on alert to ensure cheating-free exams of the high school and intermediate to be held in two shifts on Monday. (Sourced pic for representation)

The examinations will be held at 8,272 centres in the state. In the first shift, over 28.27 lakh students will appear for the English subject examination while in the second shift over 15.87 lakh students will appear for the intermediate physics examination. Moreover, around one lakh students will appear in both the shifts for other subjects.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

UP Board officials have prepared a blueprint for safe and cheating-free examination at all centres in the state. Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said officials across the state have been issued necessary instructions in online meetings. It has been made clear that strict action will be taken in case of any negligence found at centres. The centre manager will be the first to face action. The centre managers and static magistrates may use mobiles only in case of an emergency situation.

Meanwhile, Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla issued instructions to remove the centre manager and a room invigilator at Pandit Ramkailash Tripathi Intermediate College here after their activities were found to be suspicious during monitoring at the command room. Board secretary said all observers , mobile units and zonal magistrates will be in the field and will carry out checking at examination centres. A quick response team has also been formed to keep eye on social media and take immediate action.