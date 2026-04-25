Jaisalmer, Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly shooting dead his 50-year-old neighbour while attempting to steal cumin seeds worth ₹5 lakh from her house to repay a debt, officials said.

Man kills neighbour while attempting to steal cumin seeds

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He initially misled investigators by claiming it was a robbery.

SP Abhishek Shivhare said the incident occurred in Beere ki Dhani under the Jhinjhinyali Police Station area, about 100 km from Jaisalmer.

According to police, the victim, Hatthu Devi , was alone at home on the night of April 21 because her husband had gone to attend a wedding function. Her neighbour, Hem Singh , aware of this, allegedly planned to steal around 30 bags of cumin stored in the house, they said.

The accused reached the house with an illegal firearm.

When the woman noticed movement and went into a room, he fired at her through a window from close range, fearing he might be identified, police said. The woman died in the incident. Her husband discovered the body when he returned home the next morning, they said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused panicked after the murder and fled without stealing the cumin, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused panicked after the murder and fled without stealing the cumin, they said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} To give the incident the appearance of a robbery, he allegedly took a tractor parked outside the house and abandoned it about eight kilometres away, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To give the incident the appearance of a robbery, he allegedly took a tractor parked outside the house and abandoned it about eight kilometres away, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He later returned to the scene and tried to act as a helper, even offering refreshments to police personnel while attempting to erase footprints and tyre marks with sand, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He later returned to the scene and tried to act as a helper, even offering refreshments to police personnel while attempting to erase footprints and tyre marks with sand, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, police grew suspicious because the valuables in the house were found intact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, police grew suspicious because the valuables in the house were found intact. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Technical analysis, including mobile tower location, placed the accused near the crime scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technical analysis, including mobile tower location, placed the accused near the crime scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police then questioned him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police then questioned him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SP said the accused eventually confessed to the crime, adding that he is addicted to liquor and was under heavy debt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP said the accused eventually confessed to the crime, adding that he is addicted to liquor and was under heavy debt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the crime.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

police murder robbery See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON