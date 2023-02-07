Man requests to drop FIR against Baba Ramdev, says he was duped by his lawyer

Claiming that he has no idea about the complaint and instead was duped by his lawyer, Pathai Khan, a resident of Dhanau block in Barmer in Rajasthan requested to drop a first information report (FIR) against Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, which he allegedly lodged against the latter’s alleged controversial remark on the Muslim community.

It is to mention here that an FIR was registered against Ramdev under section 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, race, and residence); 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 298 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on February 5, for allegedly making provocative statements promoting enmity, hatred and bitterness against Muslim community following a complaint from Khan.

The alleged comments targeting a particular community were made on February 2 by Ramdev at Taratara Math in Barmer, where he was attending a religious event.

Ramdev allegedly said Islam and Christianity were similar in their sole agenda of ‘converting’ people to their respective religions. A video also went viral where he accused Muslims of committing “terrorist acts” and “abducting Hindu women”.

On Tuesday, Khan appeared before the media and claimed that he was duped by his lawyer and has “no idea” about the complaint. Khan claimed that his lawyer called him regarding the case related to a land dispute and during that got his signature on the complaint against Ramdev.

Khan claimed that he also had given a memorandum to the district collector and the superintendent of police (SP) in this regard. However, both Barmer district collector and SP have denied getting any such memorandum.

SP Deepak Bhargav also said that once the FIR is registered, it cannot be withdrawn and police will act accordingly to the complaint.