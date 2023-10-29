Man tied to pole, beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Barmer: Police

A 45-year-old man was allegedly abducted and beaten to death while he was tied to a pole in Rajasthan’s Barmer, police said.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the incident took place on Saturday night when the victim identified as Mishrimal, a resident of the New Kawas area, was out for a walk. Mishrimal owned a grocery shop in the area, said police.

Sawai Singh, Barmer Rural police station house officer, said that some unknown miscreants abducted Mishrimal in an SUV when he was out for a walk on Saturday night, adding that the incident is related to an old property dispute.

Police said that after the abduction, they took him to an isolated location, where the assailants tied him to a pole and savagely beat him with sticks.

According to the family members, they reached the incident spot after being informed by some people and saw Mishrimal tied to a pole, adding that the attackers fled the spot upon seeing. They took Mishrimal to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, according to the family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the incident, the family members registered a police complaint naming five individuals as accused, with one Prakash Mali as the prime accused, said police.

The family members informed the police that in 2011, Mishrimal had purchased a piece of land from Prakash Mali for Rs.8 lakh. However, instead of facilitating the registration of the land in his name, he sold the property to another individual and did not even return the money.

They claimed that Mishrimal had been demanding from Prakash to return the money and as he failed to repay, he killed Mishrimal.

A case has been registered against five accused and an investigation into the matter has been launched, police said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON