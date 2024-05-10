Minor beaten to death by girl’s family in Rajasthan, 3 arrested: Police

Jaipur: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by the family members of a girl in Rajasthan Nagaur district, police said, adding that three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder. (Representative Photo)

Nagaur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pintu Kumar said Santosh Kumar, a native of Bihar, who was preparing for the NEET exam in Kota, had come to Merta City on May 7 to meet a girl he had connected with through social media.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Upon discovering this, the girl’s family met the boy and assaulted him, said police. The incident took place on May 8.

DSP Kumar said that the incident came to light after the girl’s family members attempted to dispose of the minor’s body in an isolated location, but were intervened by the bystanders, prompting them to fabricate a story about an accident. Under duress, they then took him to a hospital.

Kumar said that the police were informed about the death of the boy by the hospital doctors who told them that an unidentified boy was brought to them on Wednesday and succumbed to his injuries.

Following this, a search operation was launched to detain the suspects, said Kumar, adding that the family members were located and interrogated during which they claimed that the boy had been in an accident, but later provided a full account of the incident.

The deceased boy’s father, Umesh Kumar Kesari, who is a station master at the Tarantaran railway station, stated, “My son, after taking the NEET exam, had gone on vacation, and here some people murdered him. I urge the government to bring justice to my son.”

Kesari said his son had come to Kota five years ago to prepare for the NEET exam. He departed Kota on May 6 and the last communicated with him on May 7. He learned about the incident on May 8 through a call from the police.

Police said that based on the first information report submitted by the father of the deceased boy on May 10, they arrested three people in connection with the murder, including the girl’s father, Ramesh, her uncle Ramesh Kishan and one other member identified as Vikas. The body after post mortem has been handed over to the family members, said police.