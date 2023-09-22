Monu Manesar shifted to Ajmer high security jail from Bharatpur

Cow vigilante and Bhiwani double murder accused Mohit Yadav, better known as Monu Manesar, was on Friday shifted to Ajmer high-security jail from Bharatpur Central Jail, senior police officials said.

Mounu Manesar was arrested by Haryana police on September 12 (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatpur superintendent of police (SP) Mridul Kachhawa said one of the reasons he was shifted out of the Bharatpur jail was due to ‘security reasons’ and another that three of his associates, arrested in connection with the Bhiwani double murder, are lodged here.

Rinku Saini, a native of Ferozepur Jhirka, Monu alias Gogi and Narendra alias Monu Rana, a native of Bhiwani are in Sewar jail, said the SP, adding that all of them should not be kept in the same prison.

Also Read: Bhiwani killings: Monu Manesar sent to 15-day judicial custody

Manesar, 28, a Bajrang Dal member, was detained by the Haryana police on September 12 and later arrested by Rajasthan in connection with the double murder of two Muslim men in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two Muslim men – Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 25 – were allegedly abducted, assaulted, killed and their bodies burned by alleged cow protection gangs on February 16, their charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

Manesar has also been accused of inciting communal violence recently in Nuh.

According to the police, four accused – Monu Rana, Rinku Saini, Gogi and Monu Manesar – have been arrested in the case and 26 others are suspected to be involved.

Last week, Rajasthan police officials had said that Manesar wanted to join the crew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and exchanged messages with a senior member of the gang.

Manesar has been charged under sections 302, 368, 201, 147,148, 149, 435, 364, 365 387, 388 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code in connection with Bhiwani double murder case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manesar has repeatedly denied the charges in Bhiwani double murder case and Nuh violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON