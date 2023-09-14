Bhiwani killings: Monu Manesar sent to 15-day judicial custody

A court in Rajasthan’s Deeg district on Thursday sent Mohit Yadav, also known as Monu Manesar, to 15-day judicial custody in connection with the Bhiwani double murder case in which two Muslim men were lynched to death, officials aware of the matter said. Monu Manesar is currently lodged in Mathura Gate police station in Bharatpur city (File Photo)

Two Muslim men – Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 25 – were allegedly abducted, assaulted, killed and their bodies burned by alleged cow protection gangs on February 16, their charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

Manesar, a cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal functionary was booked by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the murder of Nasir and Junaid and accused by some of inciting the violence in Haryana’s Nuh.

He was arrested by the Haryana Police on Tuesday, ending an eight-month-long hunt.

According to the police, four accused – Monu Rana, Rinku Saini, Gogi and Monu Manesar – have been arrested in the case and 26 others are suspected to be involved.

Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, Deeg superintendent of police (SP) said Manesar who had travelled to Thailand, returned to Haryana two months and was arrested on September 12.

“Manesar was part of the conspiracy but was not directly involved in murdering them. However, the details regarding when and how they plotted it, cannot be disclosed now,” added the SP.

A police official on the condition of anonymity said that during his two-day interrogation, Manesar revealed that he was in touch with Saini and the duo had spoken on the phone before and after the abduction of Nasir and Junaid.

The Deeg police took him on a production warrant from Haryana on September 12 and arrested him under sections 302, 368, 201, 147,148, 149, 435, 364, 365 387, 388 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code in connection with Bhiwani double murder case.

Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone on August 2, Manesar said that he will show full cooperation and believes Rajasthan police to clear cut investigation into the Bhiwani double murder case. “I had already shared my video through social media platforms that I was not involved in the Bhiwani murders,” Manesar had said.

Meanwhile, the family members of Junaid and Nasir, natives of village Ghatmika in Deeg district, have demanded death penalty for Manesar.

Junaid’s wife Sajida said strict punishment should be given to Manesar as they burnt alive her husband. “I have six children and facing financial problems to feed them after my husband’s death. I fully believe Rajasthan police but Manesar should be hanged,” Sajida said.

Nasir’s wife Barfirna said: “I am feeding two kids, who were adopted by my husband. I thank Rajasthan police for arresting Manesar, but all other absconded accused should be arrested.”

Manesar has currently been kept in Mathura Gate police station in Bharatpur city while the police complaint was registered against him along with four others in Gopalgarh police station in Mewat region of Deeg district.