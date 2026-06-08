Jaipur, Mobile internet services were suspended in several parts of Jaipur ahead of an anti-encroachment drive being carried out along a road in which five religious structures, including a mosque and two temples, are being demolished, officials said Monday.

Mosque, temples to be razed in anti-encroachment drive, internet suspended in parts of Jaipur

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Around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order during the drive at the Nandpuri underpass in Jagatpura, with the aim to widen a road running parallel to a railway line to 80 feet.

Officials said a mosque, two temples, a satsang building and a mazar are slated to be razed during the exercise carried out by the Jaipur Development Authority .

As many as 134 encroachments were cleared from the road a few days back and JDA had subsequently provided time to those managing the affairs of the religious structures and other stakeholders to voluntarily demolish the constructions.

The deadline has expired and the JDA is now proceeding with the operation under tight security arrangements.

According to an official order, mobile internet services, along with bulk SMS, MMS and social media platforms, will remain suspended from 12 am on June 8 to midnight of June 9 across Jaipur North and Jaipur East police districts. Voice call services will continue to function normally.

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{{^usCountry}} Divisional Commissioner V Saravan Kumar said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain public order, citing the possibility of misuse of social media and internet-based communication platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Divisional Commissioner V Saravan Kumar said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain public order, citing the possibility of misuse of social media and internet-based communication platforms. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to spread communal disharmony, inflammatory content or misinformation through social media or other digital platforms during the operation.

Authorities have also restricted movement in parts of the locality and are monitoring the situation through drone surveillance.

Officials said electricity supply in the immediate area has also been temporarily disconnected as part of the security arrangements.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.