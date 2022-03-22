Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / NCW sends fact-finding team to Dholpur as police rule out gang rape of woman
jaipur news

NCW sends fact-finding team to Dholpur as police rule out gang rape of woman

The 26-year-old woman in her complaint alleged that she was gang-raped at gunpoint in Dholpur. However, the police claimed that she was only thrashed by the accused.
The national commission for women (NCW) took cognizance of the reported Dholpur gang rape incident on March 19. (File)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 11:09 PM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: A day after local police ruled out gang rape of a 26-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, the national commission for women (NCW) said that it has sent a three-member fact-finding team to the village.

The survivor in her complaint on March 16 alleged that she was gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her children and husband when they were returning home from a farm. However, on Monday, the police claimed that the woman was not gang-raped but thrashed by the accused.

A release by NCW said that the three-member team will meet the survivor and her family and will hold a meeting with the station house officer concerned, superintendent of police and the investigating officer to inquire about the investigation conducted into the matter.

The Commission took cognizance of the reported crime on March 19. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the director general of police (DGP), Rajasthan, to immediately file a first information report (FIR) against the unknown accused persons and to arrest them at the earliest, the release said.

RELATED STORIES

The district superintendent of police, SR Meena said, “A case of gang rape and violence was registered at Kanchanpur police station on March 16. Her statement was recorded and medical was done. After looking into all the aspects, our investigation concluded that there was no incident of gang rape, and she was only thrashed.”

He said the six accused involved in the incident were of the same village and they will be arrested for thrashing the victim.

An FIR was lodged against the accused, who are the residents of her village, under relevant sections of IPC including 376-D, and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Chairperson of State Women Commission, Rehana Raiz visited the survivor on Monday and asked the police to ensure justice to her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP