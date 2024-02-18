NEET aspirant dies in Kota due to illness: Police

Jaipur: A 21-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota died due to illness on Sunday, police said. He was admitted to a local hospital on Thursday by his friends. (Representative Photo)

According to the police, the student, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been staying in a paying guest accommodation in Kota’s Kunhadi for the last two years preparing for NEET.

“On Thursday, when he fell extremely sick, his friends in the PG (paying guest) got him admitted to a private hospital from where he was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the MBS government hospital day considering his deteriorating health,” said a senior police official, as per the hospital’s statement, requesting anonymity.

“The student was probably high-diabetic for a long time. He was also suffering from multiple infections during the time of admission to the hospital, following which he passed away on Sunday early morning,” said the officer quoted above.

The officer said the student’s mother and uncle were informed about this by his friends, and they arrived in Kota on Friday.

According to the doctors, the students had probably been suffering from diabetes for a long time which became more complicated in the last few days due to the infections he developed.

“We are yet to send the body for an autopsy to ascertain the exact reason for death,” added the officer.

In a similar incident that took place on Thursday, an 18-year-old Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant in Kota’s Jharkhand died after suddenly falling sick.

He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night after falling ill with a bad cold and cough. The student succumbed on Thursday itself, said the Jawahar Nagar station house officer Vasudev Singh.

“The student’s autopsy report is awaiting which will reveal the exact reason for death,” Singh said.