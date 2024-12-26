Menu Explore
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Ganganagar district: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 26, 2024 04:30 PM IST

Kesrisinghpur SHO Jitendra Kumar Swami said the intruder was attempting to scale the barbed-wire fence along the international border

BIKANER: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder attempting to cross the border fence in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district on Tuesday midnight, police said on Thursday.

The body was handed over to Pakistani Rangers on Thursday morning after an autopsy (X/BSF_Rajasthan)
The body was handed over to Pakistani Rangers on Thursday morning after an autopsy (X/BSF_Rajasthan)

Kesrisinghpur police station chief Jitendra Kumar Swami said the intruder was attempting to scale the barbed-wire fence along the international border near 1X village when he was spotted by a BSF patrol team. BSF personnel issued multiple warnings to retreat and shot him dead when he persisted.

The man was identified as Abdul Gaffar (33), a resident of Bahramsar village in Manchandabad tehsil of Pakistan on the basisi of an identity card found on him. A case was registered under the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act.

The body was handed over to Pakistani Rangers on Thursday morning after an autopsy was conducted. On Wednesday, local BSF and Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting in connection with the incident.

