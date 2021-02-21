Pakistan asked to expedite return of Barmer man who fled home fearing infamy
- The latest contact with Islamabad on the issue came after Barmer MP and Union agricultural minister Kailash Choudhary spoke to officials in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
The Indian high commission in Pakistan has asked Islamabad to expedite the return of 19-year- old Barmer man Gemara Ram Meghwal, who is believed to be in the custody of Sindh police after crossing the international border on November 5 last year with the intention to escape from his village. The HC also asked the Pakistani government to confirm where he was being held currently.
Meghwal , a resident of Kumharo Ka Tiba of Sajjan Ka Paar village under Bijrad police station area bordering Pakistan in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, crossed the border while trying to escape from his village fearing infamy after he was caught secretly entering his girlfriend’s house.
After his family lodged a missing complaint on November 16 with Bijrad police, he was traced in Pakistan after more than a month-long probe. Pakistani rangers confirmed to the Border Security Force (BSF) that the youth was taken into custody by the Sindh police after he crossed over.
According to a BSF official, Pakistani authorities have indicated that a decision on returning the youth will be taken following the due process. The BSF official said that Pakistani authorities confirmed his detention after several meetings on January 5, a month after he crossed over.
Must Watch: India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ in Rajasthan
The Indian high commission’s latest contact with Islamabad on the issue came after Barmer MP and Union agricultural minister Kailash Choudhary spoke to officials in the commission following a request for intervention by Gemara Ram’s family members on Friday.
“During the visit of the Chohtan block in Barmer, family members of Gemara Ram met me and requested for his release. I talked to the official of Indian high commission in Pakistan and asked them to take up the issue with Pakistani government and ensure the release of Gemara Ram. Following which the Indian high commission asked the Pakistan government to expedite the process for Gemara Ram’s release,” said Choudhary. “I am expecting that soon Gemara Ram will return to India,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan asked to expedite return of Barmer man who fled home fearing infamy
- The latest contact with Islamabad on the issue came after Barmer MP and Union agricultural minister Kailash Choudhary spoke to officials in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hand over 57-kg gold, meant to weigh ex-PM Shastri, to CGST dept: Udaipur court
- The gold, whose market value stands at ₹27.29 crore, is lying in the treasury of the Udaipur collector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prices of premium petrol cross ₹100 in 19 districts of Rajasthan
- The highest rates of premium petrol amongst the above-mentioned district were recorded from Sri Ganganagar, where the price of a litre of petrol is at ₹103.59.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHRC recommends Rajasthan to initiate action against erring police officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws against farmers, middle class, says Sachin Pilot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poverty coming in the way of Pakistani brides' reunion with Indian husbands
- Mahendra Singh Girab has been hoping to be joined by his wife for the past four years. He said he was thankful to the government for considering their cases on humanitarian grounds but at the same time stated that they cannot afford to pay for their wives' travel by the air route.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Panel finds irregularities, 267 mines were allocated flouting norms': Official
- The multi-crore mining scam had come to light in September 2015, following which eight officials of the mining department were arrested.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police busts fake regional transport office in Chittorgarh; 2 held
- The police laid a trap by sending a cop in a decoy operation to the accused posing as a customer to procure a fake license, which was delivered in about 15 minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narcotics cases in Rajasthan increased by 45.32% in 3 years: Govt data
- In 2018, as many as 1,878 cases were registered under the Narcotic Act, 1985, which increased to 2,731 in 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It'll bring loss to all: Rahul Gandhi calls on people to stand against farm laws
- If the farm laws are enforced, then not just the farmers but street vendors and small traders will also suffer losses, Gandhi said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT directs immediate action against unauthorised brick kilns in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cases of officers arrested for bribery pending approval in Rajasthan: BJP MLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bikaner, tremors felt across Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students, teacher infected with Covid-19 after reopening of schools in Rajasthan
- A girl student was found Covid-19 infected in Dausa’s Lalsot last week, after which the student was quarantined and the classroom, she attended, was shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox