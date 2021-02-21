Pakistan asked to expedite return of Barmer man who fled home fearing infamy

The Indian high commission in Pakistan has asked Islamabad to expedite the return of 19-year- old Barmer man Gemara Ram Meghwal, who is believed to be in the custody of Sindh police after crossing the international border on November 5 last year with the intention to escape from his village. The HC also asked the Pakistani government to confirm where he was being held currently.

Meghwal , a resident of Kumharo Ka Tiba of Sajjan Ka Paar village under Bijrad police station area bordering Pakistan in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, crossed the border while trying to escape from his village fearing infamy after he was caught secretly entering his girlfriend’s house.

After his family lodged a missing complaint on November 16 with Bijrad police, he was traced in Pakistan after more than a month-long probe. Pakistani rangers confirmed to the Border Security Force (BSF) that the youth was taken into custody by the Sindh police after he crossed over.

According to a BSF official, Pakistani authorities have indicated that a decision on returning the youth will be taken following the due process. The BSF official said that Pakistani authorities confirmed his detention after several meetings on January 5, a month after he crossed over.

The Indian high commission’s latest contact with Islamabad on the issue came after Barmer MP and Union agricultural minister Kailash Choudhary spoke to officials in the commission following a request for intervention by Gemara Ram’s family members on Friday.

“During the visit of the Chohtan block in Barmer, family members of Gemara Ram met me and requested for his release. I talked to the official of Indian high commission in Pakistan and asked them to take up the issue with Pakistani government and ensure the release of Gemara Ram. Following which the Indian high commission asked the Pakistan government to expedite the process for Gemara Ram’s release,” said Choudhary. “I am expecting that soon Gemara Ram will return to India,” he added.