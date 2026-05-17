Kota, A five-month pregnant woman died due to post-surgery complications in Kota's New Medical College Hospital on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Pregnant woman dies after post-surgery complications in Kota's govt hospital

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Shireen, 20, with a five-month pregnancy, underwent minor uterus surgery on May 6, following which her condition deteriorated, and she developed urinary complications. Later, she was admitted to a private hospital and on Saturday, she was again shifted to the NMCH, where she died at around 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Her post-surgery complications were similar to those of four women who died following cesarean deliveries at Kota's JK Lone Hospital and NMCH last week, taking the toll to five.

Meanwhile, five other women are in stable condition in NMCH's super speciality block, while one woman was discharged earlier this week following recovery.

The family members had alleged the NMCH doctors "forced" them to "take Shireen to a private hospital" the same day, and they shifted her to a private hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The family had spent ₹4 lakh on medicine in the private hospital despite the facility of free ICU and medical examination as directed by the district administration, Shireen's uncle Mohammed Azaj said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family had spent ₹4 lakh on medicine in the private hospital despite the facility of free ICU and medical examination as directed by the district administration, Shireen's uncle Mohammed Azaj said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, the family decided to shift her again to the NMCH from the private hospital. However, she died on Sunday, he said, repenting the way the medical college staff had forced them to shift her to a private hospital last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, the family decided to shift her again to the NMCH from the private hospital. However, she died on Sunday, he said, repenting the way the medical college staff had forced them to shift her to a private hospital last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NMCH Additional Principal Dr RP Meena said, Shireen, who was in critical condition on the ventilator, shifted from the private hospital on Saturday, succumbed to death on Sunday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NMCH Additional Principal Dr RP Meena said, Shireen, who was in critical condition on the ventilator, shifted from the private hospital on Saturday, succumbed to death on Sunday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shireen underwent a minor uterus surgery in the hospital last week, and later, at her family's demand, she was referred from the government hospital to the health centre of their choice. However, they re-admitted the patient in NMCH on Saturday, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shireen underwent a minor uterus surgery in the hospital last week, and later, at her family's demand, she was referred from the government hospital to the health centre of their choice. However, they re-admitted the patient in NMCH on Saturday, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The body was handed over to the police for further investigation. Meanwhile, the condition of five other postnatal women, already under treatment, is stable with signs of improvement, he said.

The condition of six women deteriorated suddenly after C-Section deliveries on May 5. Four women, two each at NMCH and JK Lone Hospital, died after developing complications following a caesarean delivery.

Payal, 26, died during treatment on Tuesday last week, while Jyoti Nayak, 19, died on Thursday in the New Medical College hospital.

Meanwhile, two other women Priya Mahawar, 22, and Pinki Mahawar, 30, died in Kota's JK Lone hospital on the intervening night of Sunday-Saturday and on Monday, respectively.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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