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Raj: Three policemen injured after speeding trailer rams patrol vehicle in Dausa

The impact of the collision was so severe that both the police vehicle and the trailer plunged nearly 20 feet into a roadside ditch before turning turtle.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 02:10 PM IST
By Pulkit Bhardwaj
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Three policemen were injured, two of them being critical, after a speeding trailer rammed a police patrol vehicle in Rajasthan’s Dausa district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The accident occurred during a routine night patrol in the Lalsot area. The injured officers were initially treated at a local hospital before two of them were referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care.

According to witnesses, the impact of the collision was so severe that both the police vehicle and the trailer plunged nearly 20 feet into a roadside ditch before turning turtle.

Duty officer Lakhan and constable Sanjay, both posted at Jhampada police station, suffered serious head injuries in the crash and were shifted to Jaipur. Their condition was reported to be critical. The driver of the police vehicle sustained minor injuries.

RPS Kailash Meena said preliminary investigations indicated that the trailer driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Following the accident, another police team rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts. With the help of a crane, the damaged police vehicle and the trailer were pulled out of the ditch and taken to the police station. The trailer driver and conductor also suffered minor injuries and were treated at the district hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

 
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