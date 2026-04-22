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Rajasthan: 14-year-old student killed, 20 injured as truck hits school bus in Barmer

A 14-year-old student was killed and 20 others were injured after a truck rammed into a school bus in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday morning

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:00 pm IST
By Vijay Mathrani, Barmer
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A 14-year-old student was killed and 20 others were injured after a truck rammed into a school bus in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The truck collided with the school bus and allegedly dragged it for nearly 50 feet. (Representative photo/ iStock)

Police officers said the accident took place around 8 am on National Highway 25. The bus, carrying 36 students, was on its way to drop them at Saraswati Vidya Mandir School.

The truck collided with the school bus and allegedly dragged it for nearly 50 feet. Several children were trapped under the seats, and officers said a JCB machine had to be used to rescue them.

More than 20 children were injured in the accident. “Initially, the injured were taken to Baytu Hospital, from where nine of them were referred to Balotra Hospital for advanced treatment.

One of the injured students, identified as Viradharam from Bhimarlai, was referred to Jodhpur. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

Police officers said eight children are currently admitted to a private hospital in Balotra, where they are undergoing treatment. Most have suffered fractures in their hands and legs, while many sustained head injuries, an officer said.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: 14-year-old student killed, 20 injured as truck hits school bus in Barmer
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: 14-year-old student killed, 20 injured as truck hits school bus in Barmer
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