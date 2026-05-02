Rajasthan: 16 govt school students fall ill after drinking contaminated water

At least 16 children from a government higher secondary school in Rajasthan’s Sanawara village of Barmer district fell ill on Saturday after allegedly drinking contaminated water.

The incident was reported around 10 am (HT Sourced Photo)

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According to school staff, a girl complained of itching and rashes on her body, after which more students complained of the same. “Before lunch, one girl complained of itching and red marks appeared on her body. We informed her parents and sent her to the hospital. Soon after, three to four more children showed similar symptoms, and within a short time, around 16 children were affected,” school staff said.

The children were initially taken to the Sanawara hospital and later referred to the district hospital in Barmer for further treatment. Education department officials also reached the hospital.

Of the affected children 10 are girls, while six are boys aged between 5 and 14 years. Some reported additional symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness along with itching.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 20 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka district: Officials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 20 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka district: Officials {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the emergency medical technician (EMT) Sukhdev Ganguli the incident was reported around 10 am. “We were informed that children suddenly started feeling unwell after drinking water. They drank water from an open tank in the school, and their condition worsened soon after consuming it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the emergency medical technician (EMT) Sukhdev Ganguli the incident was reported around 10 am. “We were informed that children suddenly started feeling unwell after drinking water. They drank water from an open tank in the school, and their condition worsened soon after consuming it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} District education officer Devaram Chaudhary said, “The children had eaten food at home. The mid-day meal was still being prepared, and their condition worsened before it was served,” ruling out food contamination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District education officer Devaram Chaudhary said, “The children had eaten food at home. The mid-day meal was still being prepared, and their condition worsened before it was served,” ruling out food contamination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Barmer government hospital PMO Dr Hanuman Choudhary said, “All children are stable. They have been admitted as a precautionary measure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barmer government hospital PMO Dr Hanuman Choudhary said, “All children are stable. They have been admitted as a precautionary measure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Water samples from the school have been collected and sent for testing. Further action will be taken after the report,” additional district magistrate Rajendra Singh Chandawat said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Water samples from the school have been collected and sent for testing. Further action will be taken after the report,” additional district magistrate Rajendra Singh Chandawat said. {{/usCountry}}

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