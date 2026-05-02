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Rajasthan: 16 govt school students fall ill after drinking contaminated water

The children were initially taken to the Sanawara hospital and later referred to the district hospital in Barmer for further treatment

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:44 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Barmer
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At least 16 children from a government higher secondary school in Rajasthan’s Sanawara village of Barmer district fell ill on Saturday after allegedly drinking contaminated water.

The incident was reported around 10 am (HT Sourced Photo)

According to school staff, a girl complained of itching and rashes on her body, after which more students complained of the same. “Before lunch, one girl complained of itching and red marks appeared on her body. We informed her parents and sent her to the hospital. Soon after, three to four more children showed similar symptoms, and within a short time, around 16 children were affected,” school staff said.

The children were initially taken to the Sanawara hospital and later referred to the district hospital in Barmer for further treatment. Education department officials also reached the hospital.

Of the affected children 10 are girls, while six are boys aged between 5 and 14 years. Some reported additional symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness along with itching.

 
barmer district
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: 16 govt school students fall ill after drinking contaminated water
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: 16 govt school students fall ill after drinking contaminated water
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