12 deaths in 15 days spark concerns about water contamination in Haryana’s Palwal
Of 107 household water samples collected so far, 23 failed quality checks, indicating bacterial contamination and inadequate chlorination.
At least 12 people, including five children, have died in 15 days at Chayansa in Haryana’s Palwal, prompting a health department probe amid growing concerns about contaminated drinking water and infectious disease spread.
Health officials said the deaths between late January and mid-February were linked to severe liver-related complications. Preliminary findings pointed to viral hepatitis and possible water contamination.
On January 31, jaundice-related deaths were first reported in Chayansa, a village of 5,700 people and 865 households. A rapid response team was deployed a day later. Medical camps, door-to-door surveys, and screening of villagers have since followed.
Seven of the deaths occurred between January 27 and February 11. Four of the deaths were due to acute hepatitis or liver failure. The victims were aged between nine and 65. Other deaths reported subsequently were being reviewed. Most patients complained of fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and jaundice before their condition deteriorated.
ALSO READ | Heavy metal water contamination in Kanpur: NGT seeks details of medical treatment to affected persons
The deaths were reported weeks after 16 people died from toxic water in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore last month, sparking concerns about contaminated drinking water across the country.
Palwal chief medical officer Satinder Vashisth said extensive screening and testing are underway. “So far, around 1,500 people, including close contacts of the deceased, have been screened. Nearly 800 outpatient consultations have been conducted, and blood samples were tested for Hepatitis A, B, C, and E,” she said.
Blood analysis of 210 people showed two positive cases of Hepatitis B and nine of Hepatitis C. All samples tested negative for Hepatitis A and E. The scrub typhus results are awaited. Three patients were hospitalised and reported to be stable.
ALSO READ | Sewage leak and a 30-year-old pipeline: What led to mass water contamination in India’s 'cleanest city' Indore?
Of 107 household water samples collected so far, 23 failed quality checks, indicating bacterial contamination and inadequate chlorination. Coliform bacteria were detected in storage tanks in another round of testing. Chlorine was found to be absent in dozens of samples before corrective steps were taken.
Residents rely on water supply, underground storage tanks, and tankers. Reverse Osmosis-treated water has been brought from neighbouring areas. Irregular refilling and poor disinfection of underground tanks have raised fears of waterborne infections.
Officials said leptospirosis tests returned negative, and veterinary inspections ruled out animal-linked transmission. As a preventive measure, around 15,000 halogen tablets have been distributed for water purification, and a helpline (01275-240022) has been set up.
A second health official said the investigation is ongoing. “We are examining medical, environmental, and behavioural factors to determine the precise cause of the deaths.” The official added that surveillance and medical camps will continue until the situation stabilises.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More