12 deaths in 15 days spark concerns about water contamination in Haryana’s Palwal

At least 12 people, including five children, have died in 15 days at Chayansa in Haryana’s Palwal, prompting a health department probe amid growing concerns about contaminated drinking water and infectious disease spread. Coliform bacteria were detected in storage tanks in another round of testing. Chlorine was found to be absent in dozens of samples before corrective steps were taken. (HT Photo)

Health officials said the deaths between late January and mid-February were linked to severe liver-related complications. Preliminary findings pointed to viral hepatitis and possible water contamination.

On January 31, jaundice-related deaths were first reported in Chayansa, a village of 5,700 people and 865 households. A rapid response team was deployed a day later. Medical camps, door-to-door surveys, and screening of villagers have since followed.

Seven of the deaths occurred between January 27 and February 11. Four of the deaths were due to acute hepatitis or liver failure. The victims were aged between nine and 65. Other deaths reported subsequently were being reviewed. Most patients complained of fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and jaundice before their condition deteriorated.

The deaths were reported weeks after 16 people died from toxic water in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore last month, sparking concerns about contaminated drinking water across the country.