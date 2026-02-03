Indore contaminated water: Toll rises as 65-year-old dies

A 65-year-old woman from Indore’s Bhagirathpura area died on Sunday night, a month after being admitted to hospital after consuming contaminated water, said Indore chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasnani. A gastrointestinal epidemic triggered by contaminated water broke out in Indore’s Bhagirathpura in December. (PTI)

The CMHO confirmed that the deceased, Anita Kushwaha, was a victim of the gastrointestinal epidemic that broke out in Bhagirathpura in December last year. Hasani, however, has not confirmed the official toll of the epidemic, which, according to the state health department, stands at 16.

“The death was unfortunate, but the administration had provided the best possible treatment but was unable to save her,” said Hasani.

Kushwaha had been under treatment for over a month before passing away on Sunday night due to kidney failure and cardiac arrest.

Her son, Nilesh, said, “My mother, who had been healthy, suddenly fell ill on December 28 with nausea and diarrhoea. She was admitted to a private hospital but discharged on December 31. Her condition worsened within hours, leading to her admission to Aurobindo Hospital on January 1.”

“She was later transferred to Bombay Hospital on January 4. She had been on a ventilator for a long time at Bombay Hospital. During treatment, renal failure further weakened her condition, and she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday,” he added.

The gastrointestinal epidemic in Bhagirathpura was triggered after sewage mixed with the water supply due to a leakage in the drinking water pipeline. Since December 24, around 1,600 people have fallen ill, with 460 requiring hospitalisation. An audit report by the health department on 23 deaths concluded that 16 were directly linked to the epidemic, while the rest were associated with comorbidities.

Since then, the Madhya Pradesh high court has appointed a committee led by a retired judge to investigate the exact number of deaths, the reasons behind the outbreak, and measures for prevention.

According to the district administration, at present, two victims remain in critical condition in the ICU. Water supply has been resumed to 30% of the area on alternate days, while repair work on the main pipeline covering the remaining 70% is nearing completion.