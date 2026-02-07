Heavy metal water contamination in Kanpur: NGT seeks details of medical treatment to affected persons

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit details of medical treatment and assistance provided to each person whose blood samples showed the presence of chromium and mercury. The order was passed on February 3 by the principal bench of the NGT comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel. (For representation)

The samples were collected from residents of Rakhi Mandi and Rania in Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur districts between January 2020 and October 2025. The tribunal is hearing a case relating to heavy metal contamination, particularly chromium and mercury, in water sources across these areas.

The tribunal is hearing applications linked to water pollution caused by industrial waste in the Kanpur region. Reiterating the urgency of the matter, the bench observed that the issue directly affects the lives and livelihoods of residents in the affected areas.

The case pertains to water pollution allegedly caused by tanneries in the Jajmau area of Kanpur district, contamination in Rania (Kanpur Dehat) and Rakhi Mandi (Kanpur Nagar), and industrial pollution in Godhrauli village of Fatehpur district.

The tribunal also reviewed the role of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). During the hearing, Brijendra Swaroop, executive director (projects) of the NMCG, appeared before the bench and assured full cooperation.

Fresh compliance reports have been filed by the district magistrates concerned and the state government. The NGT has permitted the amicus curiae to examine these reports and prepare a comparative table indicating whether the actions taken are in line with prescribed timelines and the progress achieved so far.

Advocate Katyayni Chaubey has been appointed as amicus curiae to assist the tribunal in the matter.

During the hearing, the amicus curiae drew the tribunal’s attention to lists of residents from Rakhi Mandi, Rania, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur whose blood samples showed the presence of chromium and mercury.

Taking serious note of the issue, the tribunal directed the state government to disclose details of medical treatment, facilities and assistance provided to each affected individual. The state government has been granted six weeks to file a detailed report. The NGT has listed the matter for the next hearing on April 7.