Rajasthan: 3 killed, 24 injured in bus-truck collision in Bharatpur

Three people were killed, and 24 others sustained injuries when a sleeper coach private bus collided with a truck in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur early on Wednesday.

One person who was critically injured was referred to a higher centre in Jaipur, while the others are undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

The accident occurred at 2am near village Barso on Jaipur-Agra national highway-21 when the bus, carrying passengers from Jhunjhunu to Gwalior, rammed into the truck full of stones that was parked at the edge of the highway.

Police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The passengers were sent to the Raj Bahadur Memorial hospital in the district, where doctors declared three of them dead.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Kamlesh Singh (40), conductor Vijendra Singh (40), a native of Jhunjhunu, and Banti Singh (22), a native of Gwalior.

Chiksana police station in-charge Vinod Meena said the bodies will be handed over to families after post-mortem. The police will register a case after receiving complaints from the victims’ family members.

